Summary Amazon Music is now a supported default music streaming service on Google Nest speakers and displays. Users can now set Amazon Music as their preferred player, expanding their hands-free music options in the smart home.

This integration allows for seamless voice control of Amazon Music through Google Assistant. Users can request specific songs, artists, playlists, and even use advanced voice commands for playback control (shuffle, repeat, skip, etc.) without needing their phone.

Setting up Amazon Music on Google Nest is simple through the Google Home or Assistant settings. Users will need an active Amazon Music subscription to play music on their Nest devices.

Google Nest speakers and displays are some of the best smart home gadgets that have become central hubs in countless homes, allowing users to automate tasks, control other smart home gadgets, have their queries answered, listen to music and podcasts, and a lot more.

Whether you're just looking to have something playing in the background while you complete household chores, or hosting a small party with the perfect playlist, these devices offer a hands-free way to manage your audio entertainment needs.

Via Google Home, users can assign a default music streaming app, and for the longest time, the list of supported apps has been limited to a select few. That changes today as Google has finally broadened its support to include one of the industry's biggest players.

Previously limited to the likes of YouTube Music, Spotify, Apple Music, Deezer, Pandora, and a few more, users can now finally set Amazon Music as their default music player on Nest speakers and displays.

The development was first highlighted by 9to5Google, and we can confirm that support has indeed rolled out, and we're able to link the service, which currently holds 11 percent of the music streaming market share, to our Google account.

For reference, you've long-had the option to connect your phone to your Nest speakers via Bluetooth to play tracks via Amazon Music. Today's default player support means that you can now do the same without having to connect your phone, all hands-free, via the Google Assistant on your Google Nest speakers and displays.

Amazon Music subscription required

'Music' within Google Assistant settings and Google Home settings both now show Amazon Music as an option, and tapping it will let you link the two accounts. It's worth noting that you will need an Amazon Music subscription to play music on your Nest speaker or display.

As highlighted by the tech giant, "in addition to basic voice commands, you can use these advanced commands when you listen to Amazon Music:"