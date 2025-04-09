Summary Google Home app prompting to set up nonexistent Nest Hub Max features.

Google Home has been exhibiting an odd bug. As tweeted by Android Police founder and perennial lightning rod for Google trouble Artem Russakovskii, the Home app is asking users to set up new Nest Hub Max features that don't seem to exist, and the app isn't letting users report the issue to Google.

The issue seems to have been ongoing for some time: Artem links to a weeks-old thread on the Google Home subreddit where a handful of users cite the same issue. When opening the Google Home app, some users who have a Nest Hub Max configured in Google Home are seeing a prompt to "Set up new Nest Cam features for Nest Hub Max." After tapping a button labeled "Get started," they're taken to a page labeled "Choose a device" that doesn't list any devices to choose.