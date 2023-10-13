Summary Google Home users may soon have widgets available for the app, allowing quicker access to common actions and management of smart home devices.

Google has been working on improving the Home app, including features such as tabs for devices and automations, groupings via Spaces, and a customizable Favorites page.

Updates for managing devices via desktop and support for older Nest products are also in the pipeline, indicating that the Home app is still being actively developed by Google.

If you use widgets on your phone, you understand the value of being able to quickly tap and launch an app action. Depending on the app, the widget you use might be multifaceted, allowing you to manage other connected devices. As Google Home users know, however, this hasn’t been the case for the company's flagship smart home app — specifically for managing individual smart home devices. Now, a comment made by a Google product manager suggests that widgets could eventually become a reality.

During a Q&A session on Reddit on October 5, a Google Home and Nest product manager seemed to indicate that the company is currently working on widgets for the app. Upon being asked if they would ever be created, product manager Liz said that Google is still “working through the details and designs” at the moment. No timeline was provided as to when they might roll out.

Google hasn’t been quick to address the needs of Home app users, but it began providing updates on its plans to do so toward the end of 2022. A public preview of a revamped version of the app demonstrated features, such as tabs for everything from devices to automations. It was then that Google also indicated that users would be able to group connected devices via Spaces. In May 2023, the company finally launched its redesigned Home app. It featured a customizable Favorites page, making it easier to access frequently used devices, as well as the formerly mentioned Spaces grouping option. However, it still lacked widgets, which could streamline smart home device management.

During the Q&A session on Reddit, other projects that Google is working on were revealed. For instance, updates may soon be coming for those who want to be able to use Google Home to manage devices via desktop. Support for additional older Nest products is also in the pipeline — this news comes following the release of such support for the first gen Nest Cam Indoor. Despite few details being provided in regards to the timing of these projects, the information at least suggests that the Home app isn’t on the back burner.

If you use multiple Google smart home devices around your house, you know the challenges that can come with managing them. Every little bit counts in terms of Home app functionality, which may be why Redditors were clamoring to be heard during the Q&A. While it’s hard to be patient, given the lack of detail Google provides, there’s still reason to have hope that improvements will slowly but surely roll out.