Summary The Google Home app now has a search bar to easily access and manage smart home devices, making it less time-consuming for users.

The new "Help me script" option in Google Home leverages AI to generate automation tasks.

The continuous evolution of the Home app with small tweaks and user-friendly features ensures a more approachable experience for all users.

If you have several smart home devices, you know how time-consuming managing all of their settings can be. To easily access everything from your smart speakers to automated lights, consolidating them in the Google Home app can help — but it can quickly become overwhelming depending on the number of devices you maintain. Now, it seems that Google is trying to remedy this problem with a simple solution.

Initially reported by 9to5Google, it appears that a search bar has been added to the Google Home app. When you visit the Devices page, you will see a “Search for devices” bar. Here, you can type in the name of one of your devices to pull it up and make adjustments as needed. However, it’s worth noting that the function seems to be exclusive to devices that have been linked to your Wi-Fi network. This latest update appears as a part of Google Home 3.9 for Android.

Smart home devices have undoubtedly made it easier to stay on top of household tasks, but automation is a big part of the process. That said, not everyone is confident in micromanaging the settings of all of their products. AI can help with the automation process, and recently, Google introduced a feature to Home to leverage the technology. “Help me script” is a new option that now appears in a public preview to show users how generative AI can benefit their smart home. With this tool, users can use AI to generate automation tasks for their devices without needing to do any coding themselves. To start, the feature is rolling out on desktop rather than the mobile app.

Google has recently made small tweaks to the functionality of Home as well. For instance, nine new Routine starters were added with more options. Fan functions, such as rotation and fan speed, are now included in Home, too. Other devices can now show features, such as light, motion, temperature, and humidity, which can help with management.

While these might not seem like major changes, the continued evolution of the Home app is undoubtedly making it more user-friendly. Even if AI is a technology you aren’t ready to start using, Google looks to be ensuring it’s as approachable as possible when the time comes. Taking these small steps can be the difference between continuing to use a smart home device and forgetting about it altogether.