Summary New evidence suggests the Google Home app could soon add proper integration for Nest Protect sensors may soon be added.

Nest Protect devices were recently spotted as starters for Google Home routines, hinting at an upcoming integration, although a firm timeline is unavailable.

Google Home recently received updates such as a major facelift and more powerful routines, offering advanced tools for smart home setups.

The Google Home app is gradually becoming the central hub for all your smart devices that integrate with Google Assistant. Even though Google has been slowly transitioning its Nest devices to the Home app, a few Nest Protect sensors have so far been left in the lurch. The company has promised to bring those Nest Protect devices to the Home app sometime down the line, and we’ve already started seeing the first signs of it.

Nest Protect smoke and CO detectors have long been absent from the Google Home app, even though many other Nest devices made the transition. This left many Nest Protect users wondering if their aging devices will ever be supported. Some good news came recently when a Google Nest manager confirmed that the company is working on adding Nest Protect devices to the Home app, but they didn’t share a firm timeline, which the users have been asking for.

However, our tipster recently spotted Nest Protect devices mentioned in one corner of the Google Home app, indicating Google is indeed bringing the integration sooner rather than later. While setting up a routine, they found Nest Protect listed as two of the starter devices. This could very well be a part of the massive update Google brought to Home’s routine capabilities recently, considering these Nest Protect devices haven’t appeared for our tipster elsewhere inside the app.

Having said that, Google first integrated Nest Protect devices into the Google Home app haphazardly some three years ago for a few users, but nothing came out of it. So, this latest appearance of Nest Protect devices should be taken with a pinch of salt. While we hope they arrive soon enough, there is a chance that Google might take some more time for a full-fledged integration that is ready for prime time.

Google Home has nevertheless been receiving some much-needed attention from Google lately. Its Android app got a major facelift not too long ago, while the company also turned routines into a far more powerful tool. And if you know your way around YAML programming language, Home’s script editor on the web will give you even more control over custom device automations. If your house is filled with some fantastic smart home devices, these advanced tools will help you make your smart home setup even smarter.

Thanks: Erik