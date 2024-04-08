Summary Fitbit users can now integrate their device data with the Google Home app for easy access to health and wellness information.

Users can link their Fitbit account to the Google Home app to access their sleep, activity, and calorie information easily as part of Google Home's Routines feature.

Despite a slow integration process, Google has started leaving its mark on the Fitbit brand recently, including changing its name to Google Fitbit.

If you have a Fitbit wearable, you may rely on it to help you keep tabs on your health and physical activity levels. Depending on the device you have, you can stay on top of your sleeping habits, the length of your runs, how many calories you’ve burned, and more. When Google purchased Fitbit, many device owners expected the integration process to be beneficial. Although integration has been slow, there are finally signs of it paying off for Fitbit wearable users.

Many who use the Google Home app have noticed that there is now a new option to queue up Fitbit device data (via 9to5Google). Within the Automations tab, you will see “Get wellness info” links once you have the option available in the app. From here, you can link your Fitbit account and the data it gleans from your wearable — or Google Fit, if that’s what you use — and ask the app to present this data as a part of an automation or routine.

Adding your Fitbit health data to the Google Home app

As of now, it does seem like the feature is available to most Google Home app users, but there is a caveat. You have to activate and set it up via “Personal routines” rather than household ones, but once you do, you’ll have a new way to easily access your data. After you have linked your device, you can queue up everything from calorie information to sleep times. You will also have the choice to exclusively hear your sleep data, activity information, or both.

Although Google has had ownership of Fitbit for years, it hasn’t exerted its full power over the established brand until recently. Over the past couple of years, in particular, the company has since changed Fitbit’s name to Google Fitbit and laid off some of its original staff. In addition to the name change, there is reason to believe there is more going on behind the scenes with Fitbit. That being said, we may have to take what we can get — even if it just means a little more integration — until Google is ready to reveal additional changes.