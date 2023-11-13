Summary Google is rolling out updates to the Google Home app that address its limited user controls and functionality, making it more streamlined and helpful for managing smart home devices.

The updates include sensor readings on devices like lights and improved controls for products like ceiling fans, expanding upon the app's functionality.

Google is also working on integrating AI into the Home app, allowing users to create complex automations using their mobile devices by the end of 2023.

If your house is full of smart home devices, you may already be using an app like Google Home to manage them. Having a centralized location to adjust everything from your thermostat to light bulbs can streamline the process. That being said, the Home app has its flaws, with limited user controls and functionality near the top of the list. Now, Google is rolling out changes to the app that could remedy many of these problems.

Some app users have spotted additional functions and information within updated versions of the Home app (via 9to5Google). These include sensor readings on devices, such as lights, as well as controls for products like ceiling fans. Although the company marked these updates as “coming soon to Public Preview,” it seems that many people already have access to them in the app. Google confirmed to 9to5Google that the fan functions that will be supported are rotation, multi sensor (sensor states), and fan speed. Other devices will be able to show light, motion, humidity, and temperature, if applicable.

In August 2023, Google made similar updates to the Home app to expand upon its functionality. Nine new Routine starters were introduced to work with additional actions — app users can now set their speakers to turn off when music is muted, for example. Options to check for firmware updates and general software updates were also added to the app.

The ability to create your own complex automations was introduced back in June 2023, and Google is expanding upon this as well. In October 2023, the company announced that it is working on integrating AI into Home beyond the web interface — iOS and Android device users will soon be able to take advantage of the AI feature, too. Even if you don’t know how to code, you’ll be able to use AI on your mobile device to create automations in Home. Google hopes to finish the integration by the end of 2023.

If you’re still managing your smart home devices manually within the Home app, there is much to explore. Many of the updates Google has introduced to the app over the past year have undeniably made it more helpful. Even if you’re uninterested in coding or setting up detailed automations, the company has made it quick and easy to reap these benefits — no frustration or time commitment necessary. With a few taps on your phone, you can start making the most of all of the smart home devices you spent your hard-earned money on — and in the end, isn’t that all that matters?