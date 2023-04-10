Keeping your smart home environment comfortable is typically a matter of knowing when to blow hot air and when to pipe in cold air. Maybe you've got a humidifier. Or it's a dehumidifier. Perhaps both. Automating when your devices turn on and off is job number one for the Google Home app. It's now bringing more clarity and immediacy to how you control the appliances that control your climate.

One of the latest in a series of updates to the app, rebuilt and relaunched last fall, redefines which devices get organized into the Climate tab (via 9to5Google). In addition to thermostats, it will also now show air conditioners, dehumidifiers, fans, heaters, and humidifiers.

If you don't have a central air system, all of these devices may play a role in making sure your pad is a nice one to live in. Now that's cool.

Along with those devices, the tab will also include temperature sensors and any smart plugs assigned to those devices.

Google has been teasing a load of goodies which have been rolling out over the past couple of weeks including an expansion of live camera previews, faster access to more IoT devices. More new features are set to come including media playback control hubbing, phone location alerts if presence sensing is on, and the ability to select video clips when submitting feedback on camera events.

If you own any climate-related devices and haven't seen this particular change yet, you will soon enough.