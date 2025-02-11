Summary Android 16's first beta introduced exciting features like improved large screen app adaptivity and iOS-style Live Updates, but also some bugs, including an issue with the Google Home app.

Google has now confirmed a fix for the Google Home app crash, which will roll out with the next Android 16 beta release (Beta 2), expected sometime this month.

While temporary workarounds exist (like clearing cache or using Google Assistant), the official fix will soon restore full smart home control functionality for affected users.

Android 16's first public beta dropped in mid-January, bringing improved app adaptivity for large screen devices, Apple's Live Activities-like Live Updates, predictive back animations by default alongside predictive back support for 3-button navigation, and more.

Inadvertently, and as is the case with beta software, the update also introduced a range of bugs — and at least one of them is poised to be fixed with the next Android 16 beta update.

For reference, we've seen Pixels suffering from random reboots on Android 16, the Files app being unable to open PDFs, and smart home controls via the Google Home app being rendered useless. Google has been aware of the latter for a while now, and on January 23, it said that it was working on a fix.

In a subsequent IssueTracker update shared yesterday, Monday, February 10th, Google marked the issue as fixed, saying that users can expect a fix to roll out with the next Android 16 release (Beta 2). Google didn't mention what went wrong, though that likely doesn't matter for a majority of users.

Expect the fix to arrive this month

Close

In the meantime, users have reported success with clearing cache and storage, uninstalling and reinstalling Google Home and/or sideloading to a new version of Google Play Services. Your mileage with these temporary fixes, however, may vary.

Others have found relief by triggering commands via Google Assistant or Gemini, but that too is a band-aid solution.

From what we know, Android 16 Beta 2 will drop sometime this month, so you'll be able to regain your smart home's full and seamless functionality soon.