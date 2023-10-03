Summary Google Home is integrating artificial intelligence into its script editing feature to make automations more accessible even to beginners. This could give Google an edge over other smart home service vendors.

The new feature, called "Help me script," is still experimental and is expected to be available to users soon.

Users can describe their automation needs in natural language, and the script editor will translate it into code. The AI technology used is capable of evolving, promising future improvements.

Artificial intelligence seems to be upturning every tech fine print. While a few concepts like Google's AI-infused Allo chat app have fallen flat, the technology has proven to be a real game changer. The pace is cracking, so much that mega tech companies like Google have to rise to the occasion and capitalize on AI's impressive tools. Otherwise, the new technology could change the way of things and wreak havoc on the company's long-standing business. In an effort to stay ahead of the fast-paced AI revolution, Google is introducing automations for its smart home app, Google Home. This, in particular, might throw it ahead of other smart home service vendors.

Google announced it's integrating artificial intelligence into the script editing feature in Google Home. The new developments will make the script feature for complex Google Home automations more approachable, even to newbies with little coding experience. The editor has been running for a few months now since its introduction in June, and while it is currently available only on Google Home's web interface, in announcing this new feature, the company also spilled that it will be available for iOS and Android users later this year.

Google Home's automations help you ring more bells and whistles in your home whenever certain events happen. These could be getting out of bed, driving into your homestead, or receiving a delivery package. The script editor helps you write code and set such events as automatic alarm triggers. However, because creating such codes is a head-scratcher for a significant part of the population, Google Home has integrated AI to do most of the leg work.

The new feature in the script editor is called "Help me script" and is still in its experimental stages. The date of the release is yet to be announced, but going by past updates, it would be reasonable to expect this to become available to most users by the end of the year.

To get started with personalized automations whenever Google's new AI tool rolls out, users only need to log in to Google Home for web and describe their needs in their natural language. The script editor will translate your request and create a block of code. For instance, if you say, "Make an announcement whenever someone is at my front door," Help me script will build the code, which you would then copy and paste in the script editor. Don't worry if your needs keep changing — the new feature will allow for future modifications.

The Google announcement notes that the new updates will not be the end of the road for development of Help me script. The AI technology it uses — the large language model, in particular — is capable of evolving, so expect the tool to get even better as it matures.