Summary Google continues to merge Nest devices into the Home app, making it easier to manage all smart home devices in one place.

Updates for Nest cameras and doorbells, including garage door detection, are now available to all Nest Aware subscribers in the US and Canada.

Transfer your first-gen Nest Doorbell to the Home app for easier access to recorded footage and notifications, streamlining your smart home setup.

For a few years now, Google has been steadily merging its older Nest cameras into the Google Home app. This slow and steady process has already covered the first-gen wired Nest Cam Indoor and Outdoor models. Now, Google is taking a big step by adding support for the original Nest Hello, officially called the first-gen Nest Doorbell (wired).

Related Google Home: Everything you need to know about the smart home platform Google Home is essential for your smart home setup and makes your day a little simpler

Google's latest updates for Nest cameras and doorbells are part of its Public Preview program. This is a big move towards bringing all Nest devices under the Home app. If you're in the public preview, you'll soon be able to move your Nest Hello doorbell from the Nest app to the Home platform, making it easier to manage everything in one place. Plus, Google is updating the camera history feature, so you can quickly switch between timeline and event views on both the app and the web version, according to a post on the Nest Community page.

If you've already merged your Nest account with Google, your Nest Doorbell probably shows live video in the Home app. But up until now, you still needed the separate Nest app for recorded footage and notifications. This update makes things easier by bringing most doorbell features to Google Home. You can still switch back to the Nest app if you want, but you can't use both apps at the same time for doorbell management.

Google Home adds AI smarts for your garage too

Google Nest is also rolling out garage door detection for Nest Aware subscribers with compatible cameras. This tech uses advanced image recognition to tell if your garage door is open or closed, sending you timely notifications if it’s left open by accident.

First launched in the app's Public Preview program last fall, Google Nest's AI-powered garage door detection is now available to everyone. This smart feature uses your existing Nest Cam and a Nest Aware subscription. Just make sure your compatible wired Nest Cam has a clear view of the garage door, either from inside or outside. Right now, this feature is only available to subscribers in the US and Canada.

Close

Unlike traditional smart garage door controllers that need complicated setups, Google Nest's garage door detection is super easy to use. Just place a compatible Nest Cam where it can see your garage door and let the AI handle everything.