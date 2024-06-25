Summary Google is moving its annual Pixel hardware event to August, a couple of months earlier than usual.

Pixel 9, Pixel Fold 2, and Pixel Watch 3 are expected to debut at the event, with Pixel 9 lineup expanding to three models.

Leaks suggest the Pixel 9 Pro will have a triple rear camera setup while the Pixel Fold 2 will feature major design changes.

Google typically holds its annual Made by Google event in early October, showcasing its new Pixel phones, smartwatches, and other Nest-branded devices. Last year, it officially launched Android 14 to the public at its October 4 event, following an unexpected delay due to some last-minute bugs. This year, for some inexplicable reason, the company is bringing that timeline forward by a couple of months and will hold its annual Pixel hardware event on August 13.

The company has sent out invites to Android Police and other media folks for an in-person Made by Google event in New York to "showcase the base of Google AI, Android software and the Pixel portfolio of devices." The keynote will start at 10:00 AM PT. While not mentioned, a live stream should also be available.

Google's wording strongly suggests that the Pixel 9 will officially debut at the event, with the Pixel Watch 3 in tow. Beyond just the wording, the company's Polish X account posted a teaser video that clearly shows a Pixel 9 — it even stops to highlight the Roman numeral "IX" before revealing the date. The August event should also see the company launch Android 15 to the public and showcase its latest AI enhancements in Gemini and other services.

Pixel 9, Pixel Fold 2, and Pixel Watch 3 incoming?

Leaks indicate Google will expand its Pixel 9 lineup to include three models. The Pixel 9 Pro XL will join the regular Pixel 9 and Pixel 9 Pro. Contrary to the name, rumors suggest the Pixel 9 Pro is the new model, slotting between the regular and the XL variant with its 6.2-inch display. It might pack the same internals as the Pixel 9 but come with an additional telephoto lens for a triple rear camera setup.

Alongside the Pixel 9, we might see the Pixel Fold 2 debut at the event, though it could get an awkward rebrand. Leaked renders from as far back as February 2024 suggest Google's second-gen foldable will pack some significant design changes. Internally, the foldable should pack the same specs as the Pixel 9.

Besides new phones, the Pixel Watch 3 series will likely debut at the event, too. While there's no word on the internals, Google's smartwatch lineup should get an XL variant this year.

It's unclear why Google is holding its annual hardware event earlier than usual this year and why it has sent out invites 1.5 months in advance. The company might want its devices to have more time on the market ahead of the crucial holiday season so that more consumers are aware of them.

Thanks: Armando