Key Takeaways Google Keep adds the Gemini-powered “Help me create a list” tool for note-taking.

Gemini is replacing Google Assistant, starting with the Pixel 9 series of phones.

Gemini's AI features are also being integrated into other Google apps like Photos and Chrome for user assistance.

Google Gemini took the world by storm when it was unveiled late last year, and the AI-powered assistant continues to get better and better. Recently, it was announced at Made by Google 2024 that, when the Pixel 9 series of phones is released, Google Assistant will be replaced by Gemini. This is a big deal, and even though we figured this would happen for a long time, it’s an unfortunate but understandable demise for the usually-reliable on-phone assistant. Nonetheless, Gemini’s considerable advancements continue to shine a spotlight on what the LLM can do for its users, and for the people who use Google Keep as a note-taking app, they’re about to get some AI features to play with.

“Help me create a list,” a Gemini-powered feature that had been in the works for a long time for Google Keep, is finally rolling out to the masses, according to 9to5Google. Similar to many other tools that use Gemini’s learning model, like “Help me write,” “Help me create a list” will enable users to get a major head start on creating notes for things like creating a grocery list. The possibilities are endless, and it is being made available even for users that are not subscribed to Google One. It’s not device specific, meaning that almost anyone who has a relatively recent phone with the latest version of Keep installed will be able to test the feature in short order. The latest version that 9to5Google tested was v2.24.332.02.90, which adds a toggle to turn off and on AI help.

Help me do things, Gemini

Google Keep is not the only app that Gemini developers have targeted for its AI tool portfolio. Recently, AssembleDebug discovered code in the latest Google app beta that points to an “Ask Photos” extension for Gemini, potentially giving users the ability to ask Gemini for help with things it can only know if it scours their photos. Gemini already helps users with writing across its bevy of word-heavy programs and apps, such as Google Chrome, Gmail, and more. Researchers will soon get help through Gemini’s upcoming “Research with Gemini” feature that will create tailored reports for users’ specific questions.

So many people have the potential to use Keep, and while many people don’t have a go-to note-taking app that comes to mind, Google Keep’s strength lies in its simplicity. While that’s one train of thought, we also think that Keep’s weakness lies in its lack of focus on what it needs to do best: be a note-taking app. We think that Apple Notes has come a long way in the past few years, and on Android, there’s a ton of good alternatives that might entice you to never touch Keep. One of those alternatives is Microsoft OneNote, and it may be setting itself up to be a lockscreen note-taking rival to Keep.