Google has a slate of new phones ready for launch later this week, and in case you haven't heard, we're pretty excited about them. The Pixel 6 and 6 Pro might represent the best devices the company has ever launched and a great time for anyone to upgrade from an older model. If you haven't been convinced to switch from Samsung or Apple, maybe Google's exhaustively long list of selling points will be enough to convince you.

Yesterday, the company published a video listing the 113 reasons someone should switch to Pixel. If you've seen any of Google's previous marketing gimmicks, you know they're usually done with tongue firmly in cheek — and this one is no exception. Still, there are a few interesting takeaways from this video, as well as a couple of shots fired at other Android manufacturers.

Despite beginning with a typical rundown of what users can expect from a Pixel phone, it doesn't take long for some of the reasons to grow pretty silly. By point 5, Google is reminding you that there's an "X" in Pixel, which, admittedly, is pretty cool. Some of the other sillier reasons — you can't spell "Pixel" without "pie," someone might give you a pickle if they mishear the name of your phone, etc. — make it in here as well, but the video does an excellent job in actually highlighting those features.

In a weird twist, though, Google isn't using this video to advertise its newest phones. Rather, the Pixel 5a is shown off in detail, even highlighting the sole greenish-black color choice. The phone is also shown running Android 11, complete with a tease for Android 12 at the end of the video. Google's newest upgrade to its mobile OS launched for Pixel phones last week — again, weird timing.

In between the jokes and the actual marketing, the company also manages to throw in some sick burns towards the competition. Google highlights its experience building a world-changing search engine, rather than washing machines, as some of its competitors do. It highlights how choosing a unique device not owned by your super-trendy iPhone-owning friends will help you stand out — though honestly, this joke says more about Pixel sales numbers than anything else. And finally, the video ends with a plea for LG users to switch to Google, as that company abandoned its mobile division earlier this year.

As it happens, LG isn't out of the loop on this call to action. According to 9to5Google, the company is sending discount codes to some of its former users via email, promising $65 off the purchase of a Pixel 5a through Google's store. If you're still rocking an LG Velvet or Wing, this might be as good a time as any to jump ship. It's just too bad the Pixel 6 series isn't included in this discount.

