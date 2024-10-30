Key Takeaways Google, continuing its tradition of interactive Doodles, has released a new version of the Magic Cat Academy Halloween Doodle game.

Magic Cat Academy was first released in 2016, with a subsequent version released in 2020. 2024 marks its third instalment.

The game is available on the Google Search home page on both the web and mobile platforms, and provides a quick and fun Halloween activity for users.

Google has an exciting new Doodle game up its sleeve, right in time for Halloween!

The tech giant's playful take on holidays, historical events, and cultural milestones via its Search home screen Doodles is one we dearly cherish. The tech giant's 25th birthday saw the arrival of an interactive "Most Searched Playground" Doodle, while a 'Celebrating Popcorn' game recently made the rounds, especially because of its multiplayer nature.

Now, with Halloween just around the corner, the tech giant is again treating us with a delight by bringing back a spooky classic.

Google first released its classic Magic Cat Academy Doodle for Halloween 2016, and revisited the concept with part two for Halloween 2020. The mini-game is back now for a third installment, right in time for Halloween 2024, marking a four-year release pattern.

Starting now, up until the end of day on October 31, visiting the Google Search homepage will present users with the option to join Momo the Cat on a journey through Earth's atmosphere. The Doodle is available to play on the web and mobile, though if you're like me and play PC games with a mouse and keyboard, you'll fare much better on the web version — such is the nature of the game.

