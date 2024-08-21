Summary YouTube is a popular streaming platform with millions of creators, but hacking is a growing issue for users.

YouTube is one of the best online streaming platforms and recently became the first to surpass 10% of total TV viewership. What makes YouTube great is that it’s free to use and has millions of creators who upload millions of videos every day. However, with its vast reach, YouTube has also become a target for attacks, with many creators losing their accounts to hackers. It seems Google has finally listened to the feedback as the company has introduced a tool to help creators recover their hacked accounts.

Google says the new troubleshooting tool will help creators recover accounts they believe have been hacked through a new hacked channel assistant. According to Google, this tool will guide users through a series of questions about their Google account and their YouTube channel to first secure their login and then reverse any changes the hacker may have made.

Google is putting AI to good use with its hacked YouTube account recovery tool

Source: Google

It seems Google is using a new AI-based chat assistant to help creators recover their account. If the tool confirms that an account has been hacked, it allows users to regain access without needing to contact Google support. Google advises creators to first check for signs of hacking, such as changes to their profile picture, AdSense account, or unauthorized video uploads. If hacked, they can access the new troubleshooting tool through the YouTube Help Center.

For now, this tool is only available in English and Google notes that some troubleshooting features are limited to certain creators. However, the company plans to make it accessible to "all creators" in the future. Google’s support page also mentions that if the tool doesn’t work for you, you can reach out to @TeamYouTube on Twitter/X and get help from there.

Hacked YouTube accounts aren’t the only issue Google is facing. The platform has recently dealt with problems like channels posting inappropriate content targeting children and NSFW ads showing up for some users. However, the new AI tool should provide some relief for YouTube.