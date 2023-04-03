Summer is right around the corner and Google is making it a bit easier to find that perfect flight or vacation hotel. Mobile search got an update today adding new features for researching hotels and booking plane tickets.

For flights, Google already showed you whether the flight price you were looking at was high, low, or typical compared to historical prices. Now it’s going a step further by putting a guarantee on those predictions.

Now, whenever Google thinks a flight is priced as low as it’s going to go, it will put a “Price Guarantee” badge beside the price indicating it doesn’t think that price will drop any further. If you decide to book a flight with a price guarantee through Google and the price does go down, the company will reimburse you for the difference in price via Google Pay similar to the promotion it ran in 2019.

On the hotel front, Google is also making it a bit easier to explore your options. Now when you search for a hotel on mobile, you’ll be able to swipe through full-screen images of the hotel similar to how you might view a story on Instagram. From that photo page, you can also quickly tap into reviews to see if a property is as good as it looks and learn more about the area where a potential hotel is located. There’s also a link to the hotel’s website right on the page when you’re ready to book.

Once you’ve booked a flight and hotel it’s time to decide what you’re going to do on that magical vacation. Google already offered information to help you plan a safe trip. Now when you’re looking at an attraction via Maps or Search, Google will show you pricing on the listing as well as provide a way for you to purchase a ticket right there. Some more popular activities will also offer links to additional activities on the same page, so you can potentially discover great opportunities you might have missed otherwise.

All together, the new features should make it a lot easier to book that next vacation. Your biggest obstacle is likely going to be deciding when you're going to leave.