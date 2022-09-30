Google's Pixel smartphones are some of the best phones money can buy, but global availability has always been a challenge for Google's hardware prospects. Aside from the US, Pixel availability around the world has been occasionally spotty. Google has worked hard to improve it, though. The Pixel 6 last year launched in eight countries, including France, Japan, and, of course, the US. The Pixel 7 and the Pixel 7 Pro, the company's upcoming flagship devices, might be available in more countries than ever this time around, as Google is teasing hardware announcements in a handful of European countries.

As reported by 9to5Google, Google is sending out invites for special events in Denmark, Norway, Sweden, and the Netherlands, inviting attendants to "meet the newest members of the Made by Google family." Events will be hosted in the capitals of these four countries (Copenhagen, Oslo, Stockholm, and Amsterdam) at the same time as Google's main event, which will be held on October 6th in New York City.

Pixel phones are currently available in six European countries, including France, the UK, Germany, Spain, Italy, and Ireland — if the Pixel 7 launches in these four countries, it would bring the total up to 10. Storefronts for these countries don't show info about the upcoming phones just yet, but if Google is holding hardware events in these countries, we anticipate that the Pixels will be included there.

Google has also published a video ahead of the Pixel 7's announcement, showing off the looks of the non-Pro phone two days after the company did the same thing with the Pro's design. We're already quite familiar with the Pixel 7's looks, so there are really no surprises here. It has a pretty similar design to last year's Pixel 7, including the same rear camera design and the same overall build, with some minor changes that make the phone look cleaner than its predecessor.

We're getting closer each day to the big date, so make sure you mark your calendars and get ready to watch the Google Pixel event on October 6.