Summary Google is optimizing the Gmail app for foldable smartphones, utilizing the additional real estate.

The first-party email app now allows foldable phones to open links right next to the email text. Google Docs is also picking up an update that enhances the visibility of the formatting toolbar.

Third-party apps like Zoom, Dropbox, Evernote, Todoist, and Adobe Acrobat Reader are also gaining foldable/tablet-specific tweaks.

For better or for worse, foldable smartphones are here to stay. OnePlus recently unveiled one of its own (with some help from Oppo), and it's clear that the demand for these devices will only increase over the next few years. While Samsung can be credited with setting things in motion for the foldable segment on the whole, companies like Google also joined the fray last year with the Pixel Fold. App optimization is crucial for new form factors to ensure things work smoothly, and foldables are no different. Google is now announcing more foldable/tablet-specific optimizations for a couple of its apps, in addition to some other popular productivity apps for Android.

Starting with Gmail, Google says foldable phones can now open web links right next to the email text, thus making better use of the space. Consequently, the email moves to the left of the screen, while the link will open in Chrome (or any other browser) on the right side. Users can expand or reduce the size of each window using the divider handle on the screen. YouTube or Google Docs links will also open on the right side of the screen, per the folks over at 9to5Google. The publication also confirmed the addition of this new interface on the Pixel Fold and the Pixel Tablet, indicating a broader rollout.

Meanwhile, Google Docs is picking up a small visual update meant to offer increased visibility of the formatting toolbar, with a cursor also present to help with navigation. As for the third-party apps picking up new foldable-specific updates, Google mentions Zoom, plus a few others. The updated version of the video calling app now makes it easier to go hands-free in tabletop mode, with the call controls appearing at the bottom of the screen and the video feed showing up on the top.

Other apps picking up foldable-related design and functionality updates include Dropbox, Evernote, Todoist, and Adobe Acrobat Reader.

Google Drive was recently building a two-page layout for tablets and foldables, while fellow Workspace apps like Docs, Sheets, and Slides have received extensive updates to accommodate the larger screen sizes. So even if Google's solitary foldable and tablet may not be the most popular right now, it's good to know that the Workspace team and third-party developers are making the necessary optimizations for devices with larger screens. The company is also expected to work on a clamshell foldable similar to the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5, according to new code found within the Pixel Buds app some weeks ago.