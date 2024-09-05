Key Takeaways Google is revamping Gboard's emoji picker UI on foldable and tablets for better one-hand access.

The new emoji picker layout on big screen devices features tabs on the left, followed by vertically scrolling categories.

Gboard's emoji picker has also received an unwanted and frustrating layout tweak on phones.

Gboard is one of the best keyboard apps for Android, featuring handy gestures and a built-in translator. Google's keyboard is also available for foldables and tablets, with specific optimizations to better use their bigger displays. Still, since Gboard has been designed with phones in mind first, there are places where you might find the keyboard's layout less than ideal when using a tablet or foldable. Google keeps tweaking its keyboard to address any such pain points, and with the latest update, it's revamping Gboard's emoji picker for devices with bigger screens.

So far, Gboard has used the same emoji picker UI across phones, tablets, and foldables. However, Google is tweaking the UI for the latter two categories of devices for better reach. As spotted by Mishaal Rahman for Android Authority, Gboard's emoji picker UI has received a massive revamp for big-screen devices, making full use of the available real-screen estate.

As the screenshots show, Google has moved the emoji search bar and categories to the left of the screen on foldables for easy one-hand access. The categories are also labeled and stacked vertically for easier understanding and accessibility instead of being denoted by icons.

From left to right: Gboard's old emoji picker (first 2 screenshots); New emoji picker

The search bar is also larger than before and shows what category you are searching in.

Like on phones, though, Gboard will still display the toolbar for switching between emoji, GIFs, stickers, and emoticon pickers at the bottom of the screen, right above the gesture bar.

Google is also rolling out the revamped layout on Android tablets but with a slight change. The toolbar and its tabs will appear on the left side of the screen, ahead of the vertically scrolling categories. These changes are part of the latest Gboard beta (v14.6.02) for Android.

Emoji picker gets an unwanted layout tweak on phones, too

Google also appears to have tweaked the emoji picker on Gboard phones. It now takes up nearly half the screen, expanding in height beyond what you have set in Gboard's settings. This is an annoying change and can trip your muscle memory.

The extra height also causes Gboard to interfere with the navigation gestures, requiring you to swipe from the top half of the screen to go back.

The change is live on the latest Gboard beta for Android on my Pixel 8 Pro and Galaxy S23 Ultra, though I am not seeing it yet on the Xiaomi 14 Ultra. If you are finding the larger emoji keyboard annoying, your only option is to downgrade to an older release for now.