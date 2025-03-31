Summary Google has silently extended the deadline for Fitbit migration to Google accounts to February 2, 2026.

Existing Fitbit users must transition to a Google account to retain data.

Google will delete all Fitbit account data on February 2, 2026.

After acquiring Fitbit in 2021, Google announced in September 2022 that beginning in 2023, new users would be required to use a Google account to activate their Fitbit devices. Existing users were given until early 2025 to make the transition. Google is now extending that timeline by another year, giving existing Fitbit account holders until February 2, 2026.

Google is sending out emails to existing Fitbit account holders to inform them about this change (via The Verge). It does not explicitly mention that it has delayed the timeline by another year. Instead, it says that Fitbit users must migrate to a Google account by February 2, 2026.

Additionally, the email notes that Google will not retain any user data linked to Fitbit accounts after this date.

Below is the email's content (via Reddit):

If you want to keep using Fitbit, you must move to a Google Account by February 2, 2026. If you do not move to a Google Account by the deadline, you will not be able to continue using the Fitbit service. Your historical data will not be retained beyond February 2, 2026 (except as needed to comply with laws), and your account and data will be deleted.

If you are still using a Fitbit account, you will find a "Move Account" option by tapping your profile icon in the top-right corner of the Fitbit app. This will help you initiate the migration process of your Fitbit account to Google, moving all your health data along with it.

Fitbit-to-Google account transfer won't get you extra features