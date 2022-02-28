It’s always risky to hand over your phone to a kid, or even your friends. Even if it’s just to play a game — assuming you trust them not to go snooping around — they’re still probably messing up your progress if you’re not careful. Google has become aware of this particular plight and added granular controls for picking which Play Games account signs in to each game.

Several years ago, Google Play Games used to prompt users to pick which account they wanted to sign in with when a game started up. Google eventually changed this process so games automatically connect to a single default account without prompting users each time. However, a new set of controls adds back a lot of the control of the original sign-in process, but with improvements that fit most scenarios.

Players can now individually choose which account automatically logs into a game, or if they would like to be prompted each time the game loads up, there is an option to be asked each time. This can work well if you’re regularly handing your device over to a child or happen to share a tablet with another person in the house.

This doesn’t remove the default account from the equation, but an option exists to switch to a new default account for new games without disrupting which account was used for the existing games.

In order to access these settings, just open Google Play Games, open the Settings screen, and scroll down to find the Change account for games item in the list. From here, you can change which account will be used as the default; and further down is the list of all games that have signed in to any account, and each can be set up to use a specific account or configured to ask each time the game launches.

Thanks to @Doraeigaah for spotting the change.

