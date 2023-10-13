Summary Google is doubling down on generative AI and has a range of AI-based products in development, including Bard, Duet AI, Assistant with Bard, and Gemini.

Google rolled up its sleeves and doubled down its efforts on generative AI as soon as it felt the heat from ChatGPT (based on GPT-3 and now GPT-4). Today, the search giant has a ton of AI-based products in the works, from Bard and Duet AI to Assistant with Bard and an upcoming large language model (LLM) called Gemini. Amidst all the AI buzz, Google wants to make sure that its AI tools are safe for all users. In line with that, Google has decided to defend you in case any AI content generated using its tools lands you in legal trouble — but there is a caveat.

Companies involved in generative AI programs, including Google, have found themselves in the middle of increased scrutiny both for the material they are using to train their AI models and the content these tools generate for end users. For instance, Google recently decided to scrap all publicly available information on the internet to train its AI model. This move expectedly invited some criticism for its ramifications concerning user privacy, consent for data access, and copyright infringement.

On the heels of these public discussions, Google has announced that it will assume responsibility in case any AI art or content created using its tools inadvertently results in copyright infringement (via Reuters). That includes providing legal help to the users affected by the artificially generated material, which is similar to the kind of protection brands like Microsoft and Adobe have promised their clients. However, it’s worth noting that Google will take the blame only if its AI accidentally breaks the copyright law and won’t cover you in case of intentional infringement.

Furthermore, this facility applies only to the commercial generative AI services available as part of Google Cloud and Workspace, namely Vertex AI and Duet AI, with Bard missing from the list. It makes business sense for Google to provide legal support only to its paying subscribers and not to those on free accounts. But as end users, you’ll need to be extra careful about what you create with AI and share publicly to avoid any trouble.

In addition to protecting its users, Google is also taking measures to remove unfair biases from its training models, while it is relying on red teaming (taking the help of ethical hackers to emulate real-world-like attacks) to identify vulnerabilities and AI’s social implications. With that, the company is also adding tools to keep kids and young adults safe from topics that may not be appropriate for them.

Among more user-facing changes, Google Search has lately been testing a big AI makeover. Search can now summarize your results to offer you contextual information without digging deep into tens of search results. Meanwhile, Google Assistant is also turning into a full-blown AI with some help from Bard that will make it much handier and more conversational, as Google demonstrated at the recent Pixel 8 launch event.