Key Takeaways New Gemini extensions like Spotify provide enhanced functionality through voice commands.

Setup requires granting Google access to Spotify and having a Premium subscription for some features to work.

The extension is only available in English on the main Gemini app, not on Gemini in Messages or the web or iPhone.

Since Google made Gemini the new and official replacement for Assistant, it has seen a constant addition of new capabilities. In addition to the usual conversational utility the AI excels at, we've recently seen plans to rearrange the menu items in Gemini as well. However, the AI is also picking up four new capabilities sometime soon in the form of extensions, and the one for Spotify just started rolling out.

New Gemini extensions keep rolling out, bringing it closer to where Google Assistant left off. They work just like browser extensions, enhancing functionality when switched on. Following extensions for Utilities earlier this month, Google has now started rolling out the Spotify extension (via 9to5Google).

As the name suggests, this one gives you complete control of simple Spotify app actions through the Gemini assistant. You can use voice commands to start playing a specific song or podcast, find a playlist or radio, and even look up some track by its lyrics. Instead of using your voice, you could also type out instructions for Spotify, but it might just be faster to spend that effort in the app directly.

Spotify extension setup flow

However, the first time you try using this, you'll need to set up the integration by giving Google access to your Spotify account.

This feature is rolling out now

There are a few caveats

Enjoying voice controlled Spotify will be fun with this new Gemini extension, but it cannot do everything, and still isn't available everywhere. Google is rolling it out now, but it is only functional when your Gemini language is set to English. Moreover, you will need a Spotify Premium subscription to play specific songs.

It's also worth noting the new extension is only for the main Gemini app, and doesn't work on Gemini in Messages, or Gemini for the web and iPhone. On Android, you might also run into a situation where Gemini doesn't use Spotify. That's likely because you have multiple music apps connected via extensions, and didn't specify the one to use.

With the Spotify extension rolling out now, we cannot wait for the others Google announced recently.