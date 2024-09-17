Key Takeaways Gemini AI assistant can process info from various sources through extensions, including the likes of Google Maps, YouTube, Google Flights, and more.

Extensions for Google Keep and Google Tasks started rolling out on smartphones late last month, and they're now making their way to Gemini on the web.

The new extensions are compiled under the 'Google Workspace' extension, enabling which will also connect your Gmail, Docs, and Drive to Gemini.

Gemini, the AI assistant that so desperately wants to be the one that replaces Google Assistant, can tap into and process information from different sources via extensions.

Extensions were first introduced in September 2023, back when Gemini was still referred to as Bard, but only in English. They subsequently expanded to all supported languages and countries in April this year.

Available extensions currently include Google Flights, Google Hotels, Google Maps, YouTube, and more, with extensions for Google Home, the Phone app, Utilities, and more in the pipeline.

Subsequently, extensions for Google Keep and Google Tasks began rolling out to Pixel 9 users late last month, and they've since expanded to more devices. Further, it looks like Keep and Tasks extensions are now rolling out on the web version of Gemini too, as pointed out by 9to5Google.

We have the new extensions available on the Pixel 9 series and older Pixel devices, and we're also seeing them on the web version of Gemini. Extensions for Keep and Tasks are compiled under the Google Workspace extension, which means they might already be enabled for you.

If you've never enabled the Workspace extension, you can follow the steps below:

On mobile

Head to the Gemini app.

Tap on your profile at the top right.

Tap on Extensions.

Toggle on Google Workspace.

On the web

Head to gemini.google.com/app.

Click on the settings cogwheel icon on the bottom left.

Click on Extensions.

Toggle on Google Workspace.

Post-enabling the extension, Gmail, Google Docs, and Google Drive will also be connected to Gemini, provided that you're using those services with the same email as the one on Gemini.

Google Keep extension

The notes and lists you add on Google Keep will be accessible directly via Gemini, allowing you to search for specific notes by their title, content, or label. Users would also be able to narrow down results by searching for specific words within notes or lists saved in Google Keep. Here's a brief overview of what users can use the extension for.

Elsewhere, if you use Gemini for recipe suggestions, for example, you'll be able to ask the AI assistant to save the recipe and potentially other ones like it as a note in Google Keep. Found a workflow that suits your needs? You'll be able to save it as a list directly from Gemini.

Google Tasks extension

Tasks integration, on the other hand, means that you can stay on top of your schedule by being able to create new tasks with due dates and priority levels, share task lists with others, have Gemini remind you of specific tasks on specific days, ask Gemini about the tasks that need to be done on a certain day or week, delete tasks, search for specific tasks with keywords, and more.

The new extensions appear to be limited to English, at least for now.