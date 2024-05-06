Summary Google's Gemini AI is working on a YouTube Music extension for users to search, find, and play songs.

The extension enhances user experience by providing access to preferences, playlists, and playback history.

Users will be able to toggle on the extension in Gemini's settings to use it for searching and chatting.

Gemini only made its official debut late last year, but Google has been aggressively adding features to its AI platform ever since. For example, you can now access Gemini directly from Chrome's address bar and get more support when setting reminders for your everyday tasks. Users could soon get another helpful Gemini extension, but it involves improving the user experience with YouTube Music. What could this mean for users exactly?

Android Authority reports that users could soon enjoy a YouTube Music extension when using Gemini (via AssembleDebug). By tinkering with the app's code, the leaker was able to activate the YouTube Music extension for Gemini in Google app version 15.17.28.29.arm64. Based on what was seen, the extension should allow users to search, find, and play the latest songs by their favorite artists. It's also possible the feature could be used to ask the AI to find playlists based on various factors.

What the new extension could mean for users

The YouTube Music extension will give Gemini access to things such as your preferences, playlists, and playback history. But it's worth noting that, like other Gemini extensions, information from the YouTube Music extension can also be shared with other extensions if it's included in a conversation.

Source: Android Authority

You'll find the YouTube Music extension on the "Extension" page of Gemini's settings, and when available, it must be toggled on to work. When you receive YouTube Music results when searching or chatting with the AI, tap one of them to open YouTube Music to listen to or watch the music video on the app. If the app is not installed, the results will be played on the web version of YouTube Music.

To be clear, the existing Music Provider extension for Gemini is different from this YouTube Music extension. The Music Provider lets you choose your default app for listening to music, while the YouTube Music Gemini extension gives you more options when searching for information about your favorite artists or types of music.