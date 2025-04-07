Summary Google Gemini on Android is preparing to support video uploads for analysis, with a wide range of formats like MP4, AVI, and WebM discovered in the latest app beta.

Code hints suggest the ability to upload multiple videos with limitations based on their combined duration, potentially differing for free and paid users.

While video upload support appears to be nearing release, potential GitHub repository integration might be in earlier stages of development, and the exact rollout timeline for both features remains unknown.

Google Gemini on the web and on your smartphone can analyze files, helping you quickly get a summary of long documents or photos when it's crunch time.

The tool's ability to parse through files, which is posed to receive an image attachment-related update in the near future, could also soon allow you to attach video files for analysis.

First spotted early in March, Gemini video uploads are now a question of when, not if, especially considering the sheer variety of uploadable video formats Google is now testing.

Early code strings only highlighted the existence of video upload support, but now, as spotted by the folks over at Android Authority, Google app version 16.13.38 beta reveals a lot more, including all supported formats and video durations.

Supported formats

3GP

AVI

FLV

MOV

MP4

MPEG

MPG

WEBM

{duration, plural, =1 {Your combined video uploads must be one hour or less} other {Your combined video uploads must be # hours or less} } {duration, plural, =1 {Your combined video uploads must be one minute or less} other {Your combined video uploads must be # minutes or less} }

The code also hints at the possibility of uploading multiple videos at once, with limitations based on the combined duration of all videos. These limits might be indicated to the user in both hours and minutes, with different limits for free and paid users likely in place.

Once available, Gemini will be able to analyze your videos, images, PDFs, spreadsheets, word documents, web pages, code files, and more, with direct integration with Google Drive powering easy uploads. Beyond media and document support, the AI tool could potentially also gain GitHub repository integration, allowing Gemini to interact with, and analyze your project's code.

It is currently unclear when the new attachment options will roll out. Considering this is the first time hints about the GitHub repository integration have surfaced, a near-term launch for the feature remains unlikely. The same can't be said about video upload support — the groundwork for the feature seems to have already been laid, and the feature could be released with a future version of either the Gemini app or via a Google app update.