Summary Google Gemini is testing video uploads, allowing users to ask questions about their videos.

Users can upload multiple videos, but the combined length is currently limited to 5 minutes.

The feature may be officially launched during Google I/O 2025.

Google Gemini is a great tool for answering questions, summarizing files, and even researching the web for you. However, one of its missing capabilities has been the ability to upload and analyze video files. Google has reportedly been working on this feature since early March, and now we've gotten our first look at the feature in action.