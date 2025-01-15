Summary Google is teaming up with The Associated Press to enhance Gemini with real-time and accurate information.

AI has faced criticism for providing outdated or inaccurate content in the past.

Hopefully this new partnership will change things for the better.

It's been a little over a year since the release of Google Gemini. And since that time, Google has been making huge efforts to inject Gemini into as many of its products and services as possible. And while the experiences can be hit or miss, Google has made crucial updates in order to try and improve the experience for the better.

With that said, it looks like Google is teaming up with The Associated Press (AP) in order to bring more accurate information to Gemini. The brand announced the partnership on The Keyword stating "AP will now deliver a feed of real-time information to help further enhance the usefulness of results displayed in the Gemini app."

Will this really make things better?

Of course, this is a big step when it comes to delivering information that is accurate and timely, as there has been criticism for some time now about AI-sourced content that can be flat out wrong or outdated. Google knows this issue all too well, when it had its own major fiasco with Google Search and its Overviews feature.

With that said, AI is a new and slippery slope, one that many brands have had to navigate since the big AI boom of 2023. Since this is pretty much unexplored territory, there isn't a path that's been walked before, leaving companies to experiment. The use of AI has been a contentious one, with many creators feeling that using current authors and artists for training data just isn't right.

As stated before, there's a fine line that needs to be walked here, and we'll just have to see how Google, along with other major companies, navigate this journey. For now, you can expect AP to give Google a boost when it comes to content, hopefully making the experience a better one.