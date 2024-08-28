Key Takeaways Gemini is expanding its capabilities, now supporting various file formats for users with Google One AI Premium subscriptions.

Workspace users can now access Gemini's document analysis prowess through direct uploads or Drive integration for text and data file interpretation.

Enterprise, Education, or Business users can utilize Gemini with certain new file formats, within controls set by account administrators.

Google is building out Gemini's capabilities from strength to strength, and it is getting a little hard to track the changes while users are still absorbed in all the new features unveiled with the Pixel 9 series. However, Gemini on the web is now accessible to several different types of users, and Google is monetizing access to the best bits with its Google One AI Premium subscriptions. Some of these paying customers will now enjoy support for more document formats which Gemini can interpret and analyze.

Gemini is already a powerful tool, which Google integrated into Drive so you can select files and ask Gemini questions about the content of those files. You can also summarize individual documents or multiple files at once. Even without this integration, you can use the AI to analyze up to 10 files (100MB each) followed by prompts and questions, the only constraint being you cannot upload images and files together. Now, Google is extending support for a few additional file formats to users accessing Gemini through enterprise accounts.

Gemini can now read and interpret data in nearly any text file and a large selection of data file formats too. Here's a full list of the supported formats for Workspace users reliant on direct uploads or Drive integration:

Text files: TXT, DOC, DOCX, PDF, RTF, DOT, DOTX, HWP, HWPX, and Google Docs

Data files: XLS, XLSX, CSV, TSV, and Google Sheets

Coming to all eligible accounts by the month-end

Source: Google

To use some of these formats, you'll need access to a Gemini Business, Enterprise, Education, or Education Premium license. These are usually controlled by the IT teams at organizations, and Gemini also respects the access parameters set for files in Drive, so the AI won't give unwanted people access to the contents through summarization tools, etc. Account administrators will also see controls for Workspace extensions in Gemini for features like Drive access.

It is worth noting that you'll need to use the Google account associated with your organization that has one of the eligible plans, because accessing the AI from another account or like any other supplemental Google service won't unlock all the associated benefits. However, we believe there's a healthy chance that support for some of these file extensions will eventually trickle down to more users, even if it remains a Gemini Advanced option accessible to Google One AI Premium subscribers. This feature is already rolling out and Google is making things speedy, so it should reach all eligible users before the end of the month.