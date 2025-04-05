Summary The 'Talk Live about this' feature in Google Gemini is now rolling out to Pixel 6 and newer models, including for users without a paid subscription.

This tool helps users get instant feedback on their files, images, and YouTube videos with the help of Gemini Live.

The feature was limited to flagship devices like the Pixel 9 and Samsung Galaxy S25 when it first landed in January.

In January, we learned about a "Talk Live about this" chip in Google Gemini for images, files, and YouTube videos. This handy feature then debuted some weeks later with the Samsung Galaxy S25, while the feature was also available on the Galaxy S24 and Google's own Pixel 9. This exclusivity was short-lived, however, with the March 2025 Feature Drop bringing the feature to Pixel 6 and newer devices. Although the rollout process has been relatively slow-paced, there's some good news this weekend.

Google Gemini users with a Pixel 6 or newer model can now experience Talk Live about this. The handy chip is available to all users, including those using Gemini for free (via 9to5Google). It seems like the rollout has concluded already, with my Pixel 6a getting the Gemini Live feature as of today.

Multiple ways to activate 'Talk Live about this'