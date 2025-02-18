Gemini takes the Android voice assistant experience to the next level with its advanced AI capabilities and superior natural language understanding. But it's not just great at conversations. It also outshines Google Assistant when it comes to controlling your smart home devices.

I quit using Google Assistant to control my smart home devices out of frustration. It did not work reliably and failed to understand the commands on most occasions. However, Gemini delivers a better experience. If you're just starting with Gemini to control your smart home, these tips and tricks will help you unlock its full potential.

Before you get started with the tips below, it is important to ensure you have the Google Home extension for Gemini enabled. Otherwise, Google's AI-powered assistant won't be able to control your smart home devices. To do this, open the Gemini settings on your phone, head to the Extensions tab, and turn on the Google Home extension.

Alternatively, you can type @GoogleHome followed by a command in Gemini. A prompt appears, asking you to enable the Google Home extension.

Google has yet to fully roll out Gemini for its smart displays and speakers. It is only available to select Nest Audio and Nest Mini (2nd gen) owners with a Nest Aware subscription. The tips and tricks below only work when you access Gemini from your phone.

5 Control your smart home from the lock screen

But only 'non-sensitive' devices

Like Google Assistant, you can use Gemini to control smart home devices from your phone's lock screen. This was never an issue in the Google Assistant era, but Google's assistant lost this feature during the Gemini migration.

During the Google Assistant to Gemini transition, Google's assistant lost several features, including the ability to control smart home devices from the lock screen without unlocking your phone. That's no longer the case, and it is now possible to invoke Gemini from your phone's lock screen and control your smart home devices.

To ensure the feature works for you, open the Gemini app and tap your profile picture in the upper-right corner, followed by Settings. From here, navigate to Gemini on lock screen and enable the Use Gemini without unlocking option. After completing this step, you can activate Gemini on the lock screen and control your smart home devices without needing to unlock your phone.

Close

For security devices, like gates and cameras, you'll still need to unlock your phone. Otherwise, you can control your smart thermostat, lights, and other smart home devices from the lock screen.

4 Issue multiple commands at once

And talk naturally to Gemini

The biggest benefit of using Gemini to control your smart home is that it is smarter than Google Assistant. With the latter, if you want to turn on the lights and close the curtains, you'd have to issue each command individually.

Thanks to AI, Google Gemini does a better job of understanding natural language and context. So, you can ask it to turn on the lights and close the curtains in one sentence. It understands both commands and executes them accordingly.

That's not it, though. You can talk to Gemini in natural language to control your smart home devices. For example, you can ask Gemini to check the status of your lights and turn off the ones outside your house. Similarly, you can ask Gemini to set the AC to a comfortable temperature for sleeping, and it will adjust the settings accordingly.

3 Create automations in minutes in Google Home

Let Gemini do the hard work for you

You can use Routines in Google Home to create automations and execute certain tasks at a scheduled time or trigger. But does setting up each routine feel like a hassle? Use the Gemini-powered "Help me create" feature in Google Home to create automations seamlessly.

This feature is only available to select users in the Google Home Public Preview program. If you are a part of the program and activated the "Experimental AI features" option, open the Google Home app and navigate to the Automation tab. Tap the + icon and select Help me create. You can then type or ask Gemini to create an automation.

There's one catch here. While you can use Gemini to create Routines, the Google Home Gemini extension cannot execute Routines. Instead, it will fall back on Google Assistant to execute Routines.

2 Use Gemini's help for YAML scripting

To create more advanced home automation routines

If you are willing to get your hands dirty, you can create scripts to build advanced smart home automation routines using Gemini. This approach opens up additional starters, conditions, actions, and advanced logic for more powerful automations. For example, you could set up an automation that checks the weather API for rain at a specific time of day and automatically turns on the dehumidifier while adjusting the thermostat as needed.

The problem is that using the script editor requires coding knowledge, as it relies on YAML. This is where Gemini comes in. As long as you have a basic idea of coding, you can use Gemini to create advanced automation in Google Home's script editor.

This is still challenging, but Gemini makes it easier if you are willing to learn. Besides scripting, Gemini can help you find and fix YAML errors, saving you hours of troubleshooting and unwanted frustration.

The Google Home script editor is available on the web and mobile apps through the Public Preview program. On the iPhone and iPad, you can only manage existing scripted automations. To create new ones, you must use the code editor on the web or Android.

1 Smarter search through camera history

Get more description captions and descriptions

Source: Google

Gemini makes it a breeze to go through your Nest camera history. Thanks to its multimodal capabilities, it can process and understand videos, bringing contextual search to camera history.

In the Google Home camera activity section, you can check if an Amazon delivery truck passed by your home or if the kids left their bikes in the driveway, all in natural language. You don't have to memorize commands or stick to exact phrases to get things done. Gemini will then provide you with an answer along with the relevant clips so you can verify yourself.

That's not it, though. Using Gemini's multimodal capabilities, Google Home replaces the "motion detected" notification with more descriptive captions of the events happening in a video. For example, you will get captions like, "An Amazon delivery person is at the front door with a package." This way, you will quickly know what's up without going through the clip.

These features are only available to Nest Aware Plus subscribers invited to try the Experimental AI features. If you don't see the latter option, you will have to wait for a wider public rollout from Google.

Gemini delivers the smart home experience we always wanted

We are just scratching the surface of what's possible with AI-powered assistants. But even in this early stage, Google Gemini delivers the smart home experience we were promised by tech giants almost a decade ago. It makes controlling your smart home a breeze, especially with its superior understanding of context and better natural language processing.