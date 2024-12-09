Key Takeaways Google's AI assistant, Gemini, is set to integrate with Samsung devices, specifically the Samsung Reminders app.

The integration will allow users to set reminders directly through Gemini, streamlining the user experience and reducing the need for multiple apps.

Google may be exploring deeper integration with Samsung's ecosystem, potentially opening doors for more extensions specific to Samsung devices.

Google continues to expand Gemini's horizons, with its latest developments coming in the form of several new extensions to make performing tasks with voice prompts much easier than before.

In the past two months alone, we saw the AI tool gain a dedicated Google Home extension, albeit in Public Preview, followed by extensions for Spotify, Messages, Phone, WhatsApp, and even Utilities to help you set timers, click pictures, enable/disable flash, set reminders, and more.

Reminders set from within the Gemini Utilities extension are saved within your Google Tasks, and even show up in your Google Calendar. However, if you're an Android user that's not deep in the Google services ecosystem, this can be an issue. The Mountain View-based tech giant seemingly realizes that, and it is reportedly prepping support to allow Samsung users to set reminders in their device's native reminders app via Gemini.

First highlighted by Android Authority, hints found within the Google app v15.49.40 beta suggest that Gemini will soon be able to "get more done with Samsung apps." This includes support for the Samsung Reminders app, which could soon be getting its own dedicated extension.

The new extension might debut with stable One UI 7

<string name="assistant_robin_extensions_discovery_samsung_banner_body">Do more with your Samsung device. Gemini can now access popular services and apps like Samsung Reminders, so you can connect quicker to the features you love.</string> <string name="assistant_robin_extensions_discovery_samsung_banner_headline">Get more done with Samsung apps</string>

The code strings highlight a banner that will show up on Galaxy devices. The fact that it states that users will be able to do more with their Samsung device, paired with the plural phrasing of "services" and "apps" suggests that more Samsung-specific extensions might be on the way. However, with beta version 15.49.40, the focus seems to be solely on Samsung Reminders, all while laying down the foundations for future expansion.

It's worth noting that the new Samsung Reminders extension isn't live yet, and we're not entirely sure when it might go live. What we do know, however, is that Gemini is almost ready to replace Bixby on Galaxy devices' side button — and that might happen with stable One UI 7 (the functionality isn't live on the first One UI 7 beta). Once that happens, integration of Samsung Reminders would likely be the next step.