Summary Google is bringing new AI tools to Google Drive.

Users will now be able to interact with PDFs in new ways.

Gemini can now scan and summarize PDFs, while also combining data found in PDFs to make new documents.

Google's been all in on AI for the past couple of years, bolstering its products with its own multimodal AI called Gemini. There's no doubt that you've probably noticed these efforts when using some of the brand's more popular apps, like Gmail or Google Docs, and have also seen this throughout Android as well. Of course, as more time progresses, Google will find even more ways to integrate AI into more of its products.

Today, the company announced through its Workspace Updates blog that users will be able to access Gemini though Google Drive and take part in an entirely new experience (via 9to5Google). We've seen Gemini interact with PDFs before, but what makes this new update really cool is that Gemini will now be able to help users interact more efficiently with PDFs by allowing them to get full summaries about these files and even ask questions about them.

Furthermore, users will be able to ask Gemini to make something completely new using data from a PDF and will also have the ability to combine files with these existing PDFs as well. For the most part, this is pretty exciting if you're someone that deals with PDFs every day. Google even states that this will work on a variety of different PDFs, like scanned documents, natively created PDFs, PDFs with tables, and more.

This feature will need to be enabled, but users should be able to access this feature by opening the PDF and heading to the Gemini icon to access the previously mentioned options. But perhaps most important is that this will all be quite seamless, with a new side panel that will house all the new data from Gemini. What's great is that Gemini will also list where it's getting all this new data from, whether it's your PDFs or external sources.

That way, you can check to make sure that everything is accurate, without having to hop in and out of Google Drive. As far as release windows, those on the Rapid Release track will see this feature starting today, while those on the Scheduled Release will start seeing it next month on August 12. The feature will be available for Google One AI Premium subscribers, along with Gemini Business, Enterprise, Education, and Premium add-ons users.