Summary Google to launch the Pixel 9 series with Gemini probably as the default voice assistant.

Gemini could be the future of assistants on Pixel phones.

Google isn't forcing users to switch to Gemini, but it may make it harder to revert to Assistant on upcoming Pixel phones.

Google is gearing up to launch the Pixel 9 series in August, with a host of AI features collectively branded as Google AI, just the way Samsung used the Galaxy AI branding on the S24 series. Gemini features high up on the list of included benefits, and it appears that it will be the new default voice assistant on the new hardware. This has been a long time coming, and it appears the new onboarding flow for it is primed for launch as well.

Recently, Google rolled out Gemini as a voice assistant for all Android devices with the Google app installed. People using Google Assistant have the choice to continue with the familiarity or switch to Gemini. Besides a dedicated app which doesn’t feel as intuitive, there’s no other way to access the new AI assistant on your device if you don’t make this switch, and my colleagues aren’t too convinced you should jump ship yet. However, Google will unsurprisingly lean into the AI angle with the Pixel 9, and Gemini could play a big role here.

Google app feature researcher and tipster @AssembleDebug on X (formerly Twitter) recently said Gemini could be the default assistant on Pixel phones going forward, unless you choose otherwise. In a video he shared recently, the tipster reveals the Ui, which will greet you and prompt users to use Gemini as the default assistant.

THe full-screen prompt in the video shows us a detailed message explaining why Gemini is replacing Assistant and the features it adds. Giving it permission to proceed immediately throws you into the Gemini Advanced conversation UI where you can use voice, images or attachments to seek assistance. A pop-up explaining Google’s Imagen3 text-to-image model is also seen momentarily.

Google isn’t forcing anyone to use Gemini yet, and Assistant is available as a backup if you change your mind about the capabilities available on the AI. However, this video is evidence that Google could make the switch back to Assistant harder on upcoming Pixel phones. We might need to wait until August for official confirmation when the Pixel 9 series launches with a whole suite of AI in tow.