Key Takeaways Google today introduced a variety of new Gems in Gemini for working professionals.

According to the tech giant, the new Gems cater to sales, marketing, hiring, and customer service teams, but can be used by all eligible users.

The new Gems are limited to Gemini English users, but Google says that it plans to expand them to additional languages soon.

Google took a major step towards AI personalization when it introduced Gemini Gems back in August. After being limited to Gemini's web client, the option to use custom-made chatbots made its way to the Gemini mobile app, complete with Gems for idea generation, a career guide, a writing editor, a coding partner, and a learning coach.

As recently as last week, the tech giant introduced a fun and new 'Chess champ' Gem, which offers a "conversational way to experience chess within the Gemini app." Now, Google is rolling out five new Gems designed for a wide range of professionals.

Highlighted in a new Workspace Updates post, Google suggests that the new Gems will be the most beneficial for teams across sales, customer service, marketing, and human resources,

Sales pitch ideator , which can help sales teams create compelling pitch materials to drive conversions.

, which can help sales teams create compelling pitch materials to drive conversions. Hiring consultant , which can help hiring teams write requirements based on job descriptions for similar positions.

, which can help hiring teams write requirements based on job descriptions for similar positions. Outreach specialist , which can help sales and customer support teams craft personalized messages for customers.

, which can help sales and customer support teams craft personalized messages for customers. Copy creator , which can help marketing teams write appealing branded content.

, which can help marketing teams write appealing branded content. Sentiment analyzer, which can help customer-facing teams analyze feedback and reveal sentiment trends over time.

You'll need a Gemini Advanced subscription to try out the new Gems

Source: Google

The Gems are available now to Google Workspace customers with a Gemini Business, Enterprise, Education, or Education Premium add-on. It's worth noting that these are limited to Gemini English users, but Google says that it plans to expand them to additional languages soon. As always, having a Gemini Advanced subscription is a prerequisite for Gems.

In other Gemini-related news, users now finally have access to three new extensions to streamline messaging and calling. Earlier this week, the tech giant rolled out dedicated extensions for Phone, Messages, and WhatsApp, allowing users to complete tasks like composing new text messages and dialing phone numbers without having to lift their phone.