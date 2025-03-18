Summary NotebookLM's Audio Overview feature, which creates podcast-style audio discussions from research, is now integrated directly into Google Gemini on web and mobile apps, making it more accessible for auditory learners.

Audio Overview in Gemini is powered by the free-to-use Deep Research model, allowing all users to generate audio summaries, though non-paying users are limited to five Deep Research reports (and thus audio overviews) per month.

In addition to Audio Overview, Gemini also gained a new feature called Canvas, an interactive workspace for real-time document editing and code prototyping with AI assistance.

Google's Gemini-powered NotebookLM is a great learning tool for auditory learners who understand topics and themes better when heard rather than simply read. The tool, which is already easily accessible via notebooklm.google.com is now even easier to access, all thanks to it finally being directly integrated within Gemini on both the mobile apps and the web.

The development comes soon after Google announced that it was expanding access to several Gemini Advanced features for free users, including support for Gemini Flash Thinking, Deep Research, and Personalization.

The new tool, aptly named Audio Overviews, functions similarly to its implementation on NotebookLM, albeit with a few modifications. For starters, Audio Overviews are (at least currently) only available via the Gemini Deep Research model. The model is free-to-use for all, which means you will be able to generate Audio Overviews for topics that you dig into without having a Gemini Advanced subscription.

It's worth noting, though, that non-paying users can only use Deep Research for five detailed reports per month, which, in turn, also limits the number of Audio Overviews users can generate.

You can begin playing around with Gemini Audio Overviews today

To generate podcast-like spoken dialogue discussion for topics, head to Gemini and select the Deep Research model from the model selector. Type in your query and 'Start research.' This step should take a few minutes to complete. Once completed, you'll be presented with a comprehensive overview of your research topic, complete with the option to pose follow-up questions.

You'll also see an option to Export to Docs, as seen in the fourth slide below, though we're more interested in the arrow adjacent to it. Tap/click the arrow, and you'll be presented with the option to Generate an Audio Overview. Once generated, you can listen to the overview within Gemini, or download it for later.

Audio Overviews within Gemini are rolling out now to users globally, albeit only in English. The feature is available to me on the web, but as is often the case, support for the mobile app seems to be lagging behind.