Summary Google Gemini will let Android smartphone users choose their preferred music streaming provider within the app's Settings page.

This will allow Gemini to accurately respond to music playback-related prompts on Android.

However, it's currently unknown when this new integration with music streaming apps will become widely available to all Gemini users.

Google Gemini is already integrated across multiple Workspace services, with the search giant also in the process of bringing it to the Chrome desktop browser. Despite showing promising results during its initial run (save for some initial setbacks), Android smartphone users weren't quite prepared to switch to Gemini as a voice assistant, considering how it lacked some essential features from Google Assistant, such as music streaming support. We've known for a while now that Gemini intends to support music streaming soon, and we're now catching an early glimpse of what it could look like.

Related 5 best Google Gemini prompts that take full advantage of the generative AI Ditch boring emails and tedious tasks; these Gemini prompts will transform how you work

Notable leaker AssembleDebug (via PiunikaWeb) has come across a new Music option within the Gemini settings page to "Select preferred services used to play music." However, the source didn't mention the version number of the Gemini app that enables this new tab within the Settings page.

The Music page is understandably empty right now, though it will eventually be populated by a list of the music streaming services available on the device. This means users should have the option to choose between Spotify, YouTube Music, Apple Music, etc., as the default media provider, enabling Gemini to open content from the chosen music app. This appears to be an early version of the upcoming integration, and there's currently no word on when this new Music option within Gemini settings will go live.

Why is this a big deal

Close

The Gemini app on Android has many benefits, and it's definitely more capable than Google Assistant in several areas. But the lack of support for music streaming services has been an issue that has kept most Assistant users from switching, as PiunikaWeb notes.

In my own experience, Gemini was really fun to use the first few days, but the novelty wore off eventually, mainly due to its inability to recognize music-related commands. With support for music streaming services now on the cards, we expect more Android smartphone users to switch over to Gemini.

Google's AI chatbot has been making some crucial improvements recently. A late March update allowed Gemini to start Google Maps navigation automatically while asking for directions. Similarly, in February, Gemini picked up support for reminders using the handy Google Assistant extension.