We've known for a while now that Google Messages would pick up some form of AI capabilities. Since the start of the year, we've come across multiple reports of Google Gemini (formerly Bard) integrating with Google Messages. This particular feature addition is now official, with Google announcing Gemini for Google Messages (in beta) as part of its multi-layered MWC 2024 announcements.

Google says this feature is available only in English and is currently limited to "certain markets," with the rollout beginning gradually this week. For users in Canada, the AI chatbot will also be available in French in addition to English, Google said in the announcement. There's no specific list of the regions where this feature will appear, though people in the US and Canada should be first on the list. There could also be device-based restrictions going by Google's fine print for this new feature addition.

In the company's own words, the Gemini AI integration in Google Messages will let users come up with crafty responses, chart out a plan for future events, or "simply have a fun conversation without leaving the Messages app." Curiously, there's no mention of image generation, which, as of right now, has been partially paused on Gemini following problems generating accurate images of people, specifically in historical contexts. A recent leak of the Messages integration also revealed aspects like image identification, which will likely stay.

Users will be able to chat with Gemini in a separate Google Messages conversation, which will not be end-to-end encrypted. Google makes this pretty clear in the fine print, encouraging users not to share personal or sensitive information with the AI chatbot. It is handy to recognize pictures or generate a quick line or two of poetry to impress the person on the other end. Considering the recent controversy surrounding image generation, though, we wouldn't be surprised if Google decided to approach things more cautiously with the Gemini integration in Messages.

We've known about Google's AI ambitions for its Android messaging app since at least March last year. Meanwhile, leaks from multiple reliable sources have detailed some of the potential future inclusions, such as extensions.