Key Takeaways Android Gemini might soon gain notification panel controls for easier conversation management.

Google app's latest beta version offers functionality to pause, resume, or end conversations directly from the notification panel.

It's worth noting the iOS Gemini app already offers this functionality.

Gemini Live within the standalone Gemini app on smartphones is an easy-to-use conversational AI assistant with natural-sounding spoken dialogue capabilities. It allows users to directly talk to the AI assistant without the need to type out queries.

Gemini Live started landing on Android devices back in August, with iPhone users late to the party. Although iPhone users have had access to Gemini via the Google app for a while now, it wasn't until the standalone Gemini app's release last week that they brought Gemini Live access to iOS.

Right off the bat though, iOS' new standalone Gemini app offers a key functionality that is reportedly currently under development for Android.

As highlighted by Android Authority, Google app version 15.46.36.sa.arm64 offers hints at upcoming support that will finally allow users to 'Hold' or 'Hang up' their Gemini Live conversation directly from the notification panel. For reference, the way it works now, users have the option to converse with Gemini Live with the AI assistant open, or in the background while performing other tasks. When running in the background, users are greeted by a Gemini icon in the status bar, paired with a "Live with Gemini" notification that lets them know that the AI assistant is listening.

The current notification panel implementation is limited

Via the notification, users have the option to "End Live mode." However, to pause or 'Hold' the conversation, or to resume conversations already put on hold, users have to go navigate back into the app. With Google app version 15.46.36.sa.arm64, however, the tech giant seems to be bringing functionality to hold or resume conversations directly from the notification panel. For reference, the Gemini app for iOS already offers this functionality.

Eagle-eyed users might have also spotted that the update will seemingly get rid of the Gemini icon in the status bar, replacing it with a phone call icon, complete with a timer to track the duration of the Gemini Live session. Additionally, instead of 'End' like the iOS implementation, the notification chip on Android will give users the option to 'Hang up' their Gemini Live conversation.

It is currently unclear when the functionality will roll out in stable, though whenever it does, it will be a welcome addition that will streamline the Gemini Live experience on Android.

In other Gemini Live-related news, the tool might soon gain support for 'Ask about this Video' queries, allowing you to have a conversation about YouTube videos with the AI assistant.