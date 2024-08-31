One exciting reveal from the Made by Google 2024 event was the introduction of Gemini Live, Google's natural language AI assistant. It promises to go beyond the average chatbot with a range of features. The company claims Gemini Live is more than an amped-up version of Google Assistant, allowing us to carry on conversations similar to how we interact, as opposed to the question-and-answer style of the current assistant.

While impressive, it isn't a total Google Assistant replacement. The latter still handles multiple functions that are unavailable to Gemini Live. However, its capabilities are growing, with more app compatibility expected in the coming weeks. Let's discuss what Gemini Live is, its functions, and how it improves your Android experience.

What can Gemini Live do?

More natural than Google Assistant

Gemini Live has various functions. If you ask it to describe its capabilities, it tells you to think of it as having a super-knowledgeable friend who is always available to chat. It uses generative AI to brainstorm ideas, allowing you to bounce thoughts back and forth in real time. It's similar to GPT-4o, OpenAI's advanced voice companion, but it's based on a newer AI model. Gemini Live learns faster than previous language models and is constantly updated with new information.

Gemini Live excels at summarizing large amounts of information. It's ideal for breaking complex concepts into smaller segments. If you have a busy day planned, it helps you find the best way to manage your time and accomplish your goals. It can also recap your favorite podcast, allowing you to catch up on previous episodes. It's easy to see how Gemini Live goes beyond the functions of a typical voice assistant. It becomes an active participant in your day.

Google is planning new features, with camera app support expected in late 2024. With the camera app open, you can talk about what Gemini Live is seeing. It helps you pull important information from a sign or identify wildlife. YouTube Music is another feature the company plans to add. Gemini Live will be able to start your favorite playlist or put together a custom radio station based on your preferences.

You can ask it to find a recipe online or set reminders for specific tasks. It can also translate English into other languages, but it isn't perfect. When asked to translate "Hello, how are you?" into Japanese, it responded quickly with the correct translation but repeated the phrase with a different pronunciation. When asked why it did that, Gemini Live responded that something was wrong and then asked which device was used.

It uses many of the same processes Google uses to filter search results to provide accurate information. However, as the occasional rogue search result pops up, it's best to double-check any information you get from the service. Still, it's a valuable resource. A free-flowing conversation is the best way to get information and delve deep into a topic.

Customization is limited. Google provides ten voice options for your companion. Switching between voices is possible using the Gemini app. Don't feel stuck with your first choice during setup.

Why do I still need Google Assistant?

Smart home limitations

Some key apps and features are still unavailable. Google Assistant is your best bet for Google Nest and other smart home devices. Google's Gemini Live can't send a text for you. It also can't access messages through Gmail. Live translation isn't supported, and while it can translate into several languages, one person must speak English. Its various limitations aren't dealbreakers. Google is expected to port more Google Assistant features in the coming months.

It is also the better choice for conducting Google searches. It gives you more exact results. You can discuss dinner options with Gemini Live, but when it's time to find the restaurant, address, and phone number for a reservation, use Google Assistant.

How do I start using Gemini Live?

It's available on the Google Pixel 9 series

Gemini Live is available on any Google Pixel device newer than the Google Pixel 6. Your device must run Android 12 or later. You need a Gemini Advanced subscription to access it. If you have a new Google Pixel 9 series phone, start your one-year free subscription to Gemini Advanced to access the feature. Otherwise, it will cost you $20 per month. A subscription fee isn't ideal, but it's in line with what we expect to see from Apple Intelligence on iOS and Samsung's Galaxy AI after the initial free periods expire.

Gemini Live isn't the only benefit of a Gemini Advanced subscription. You also get access to Google One, more storage in Google Drive, and other benefits. The Google Pixel Buds Pro 2 can access Gemini Live. That means you can talk with your voice assistant without the outside world hearing the responses.

A subscription gives you access to Gemini Live through the Gemini app. You have the option to switch over to Gemini from Google Assistant. After answering a few prompts, you're all set up. Activate the assistant as usual and press the Gemini Live button in the lower-right corner. Make sure the volume is on and start a conversation.

Google AI is getting good

ChatGPT was interesting when it was released, but it's pleasing to see artificial intelligence move beyond prompt-based, transactional threads to a natural conversation experience. Gemini Live allows you to have a hands-free conversation while your phone is on the table. Even if you want to use it while in another app, it multitasks, running with the mic open in the background.

Gemini Live helps you maximize your Pixel experience. It adds another layer of AI features and functionality. If you're curious, it's worth trying, and you can go back to the old Google Assistant with a few clicks. When combined with the other Google apps and services, it's another way the company differentiates itself through software. Gemini AI's capabilities give Google Pixel devices a leg up on other Android phones.