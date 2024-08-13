This article covers a developing story. Continue to check back with us as we will be adding more information as it becomes available.

Summary Google unveiled Pixel 9 with Gemini Live integrating AI features for user convenience.

Gemini Live offers conversational assistance with a focus on voice input for the best results.

This is the first feature associated with the company's Project Astra, promising to revolutionize the user experience with visual cues and audio assistance down the road.

Google just unveiled the brand-new Pixel 9 series at its Made by Google keynote event, alongside a healthy dollop of AI-related advancements to tie it all together. The company showed off Gemini's exclusive features for the new Pixel phones, including Gemini Live. Turns out this is the first time Google fans and Pixel users will get to try out what the company showed off as Project Astra a few months ago at Google I/O.

Gemini Live is Google's version of a truly conversational AI assistant that can help you brainstorm ideas or answer simple queries. The on-stage demos reveal it is mostly reliant on voice input for the best user experience, but Google's senior VP for Devices and Services, Rick Osterloh, closed the presentation with a glimpse into the future of Gemini, tying it to Project Astra we saw for the first time at the company's developer-focused conference earlier this year. He said "One of the first places you'll see Project Astra come to life is right in Gemini Live."

To recapitulate, Project Astra is the version of Google Glass we all wish we got to see and use. The recorded demo at I/O showed the AI picking up on visual cues from a video stream, understanding what the user is pointing to, and delivering helpful results via audio, much like Gemini Live.