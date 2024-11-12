Key Takeaways Gemini Live might soon be able to handle and interact with your files.

Code found in the Google app beta suggests Gemini Live will prompt users to discuss uploaded files in a conversational way.

Google is laying down the groundwork for the feature, with its release timeline currently uncertain.

Made by Google 2024 was dominated by the tech giant's latest Pixel 9 lineup, but AI advancements weren't far behind. At the event, Google unveiled Gemini Live, a conversational AI assistant with natural-sounding spoken dialogue capabilities.

The feature, which started off as a premium one exclusive to Gemini Advanced subscribers on Android, eventually made its way to free users — and iOS support doesn't seem to be too far behind.

After learning over 40 new languages in early October, Google now seems to be prepping Gemini Live with support for handling and interacting with files.

Currently, the regular Gemini chat interface allows users to upload files, with Gemini Advanced users being able to task the AI with analyzing the files or make changes to them. However, in Google app's beta version 15.45.33.ve.arm64, the folks over at Android Authority were able to spot code related to Gemini Live being able to handle files — including an option to 'Talk about [the] attachment.'

This might just be NotebookLM within Gemini Live

<string name="assistant_zero_state_suggestions_open_live_snippet_highlight">Open Live</string> <string name="assistant_zero_state_suggestions_open_live_snippet_simplified">Talk about attachment</string> <string name="assistant_zero_state_suggestions_open_live_text">Open Live with attachment</string>

From the looks of it, when you upload a new file on the regular Gemini interface, the AI tool will automatically prompt/suggest you to open the attachment via Gemini Live for a more interactive approach.

Other code snippets reference 'Open Live with attachment' and 'Talk about attachment,' further reiterating that Google might prompt users to move over to Gemini Live when they upload a new file. While not explicitly hinted at, it is likely that Gemini Live will be limited to discussing the attached file with you, helping you understand the document's key points in a conversational manner — something akin to the NotebookLM experience. The ability to manipulate and/or make changes to attachments will likely be exclusive to the regular chat interface for Gemini Advanced users.

The code is likely just the groundwork for the feature's eventual rollout sometime in the future, and considering that the feature couldn't be activated, it is all the more likely that Google will take its sweet time with it.