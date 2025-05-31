Summary Gemini Live's camera and screen-sharing features are now available to all users on Android and iOS, regardless of their subscription status.

Google brought these features to some devices initially, before bringing them to subscribers of the Google One AI Premium plan recently.

The rollout of Gemini Live's camera and screen-sharing capabilities to users on the free tier was announced last month.

Google gave Gemini Live a major boost with the introduction of camera and screen-sharing capabilities a few months ago, allowing subscribers of the Google One AI Premium plan to get a wide range of queries answered depending on what they see on the screen or through their camera's lens. We've known since April that Google intends to expand this feature to everyone, including free users. Nearly over a month and a half later, it looks like the rollout has officially commenced.