Key Takeaways Google is reportedly working on bringing Gemini Live support for 'Ask about this video' queries on Youtube.

With Gemini Live support, users will be able to ask queries about YouTube videos and gain answers in a natural and conversational manner.

This feature is still in the development stage, and it's unclear if it will completely replace the traditional text response option.

Earlier this year, in May, at Google's annual I/O developer conference, the tech giant showed off an exciting new addition to its suite of features for Gemini on smartphones. One of those features, 'Ask about this screen,' and/or 'Ask about this video' became available in August — allowing the AI tool to gain on-screen contextual abilities.

This not only allowed the tool to understand what's happening on your device's screen, but also allowed users to probe the AI tool about it.

Another key Gemini feature first unveiled at I/O is Gemini Live. The tool, which lives inside the Gemini app (which recently arrived on iOS), is a conversational AI assistant with natural-sounding spoken dialogue capabilities. Now, it looks like Gemini's 'Ask about' on-screen contextual abilities and Gemini Live are coming together.

As highlighted by Android Authority, Google might be working on bringing Gemini Live support for 'Ask about this Video' queries. For reference, currently, when you ask Gemini about a YouTube video, you're presented with a block of text as the tool's reply. You can, of course, hear out Gemini's reply, but that's not much of a 'conversation.'

No release timeline for now

<string name="assistant_robin_conversation_mode_youtube_chip_type">YouTube</string> <string name="assistant_robin_conversation_mode_volume_dialog_message">Before going Live, increase your device's volume so you can hear Gemini</string>

Code spotted in version 15.46.31.ve.arm64 beta of the Google app, however, indicates that users will likely soon be able to enter 'conversation mode' when tapping the Ask about this video chip.

Conversation mode, as suggested in the code, is tied to Gemini Live, which should allow users to interrupt the assistant, ask follow-up questions, and in general, have the AI tool answer your queries in a more conversational manner. "Before going Live, increase your device's volume so you can hear Gemini," reads a string.

It's worth noting that the functionality has only been spotted in code, and there are currently no screenshots of its implementation. Hence, if it does materialize, it is unclear if Gemini Live will outright replace the traditional Ask about this video experience, or if Google will offer both options.