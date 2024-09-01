Key Takeaways The Android Auto app could soon support Gemini Live, Google's advanced conversational chatbot.

Multiple strings of code reveal support for the feature, though it's unclear when it will roll out.

Android Auto is among the few Google apps that haven't seen any Gemini-related additions so far.

Google has integrated Gemini across several products, including popular Workspace apps. While some Gemini features are free, others could be hidden behind a subscription. Either way, there's no denying that Google is focused on bringing Gemini to as many products as possible. But there are some exceptions, like Android Auto, which hasn't seen a single Gemini-related feature addition. Thankfully, that could change soon.

The folks at Android Authority dug into Android Auto v12.8.143544 (beta) to uncover multiple pieces of evidence within the app mentioning the integration with the AI chatbot. Interestingly, some of the code mentions Gemini Live, a more conversational version of the Gemini chatbot with quick responses, similar to OpenAI's GPT-4o.

First things first, the site uncovered a Gemini icon with the Android Auto app (in monochrome), a strong indicator of the chatbot's integration. It is speculated that the term "kitt" mentioned in some filenames and code could be the internal name for Android Auto's Gemini integration. Meanwhile, one of the strings in the app specifically mentions "Start conversation," in addition to mentioning the word live, potentially in reference to Gemini Live's advanced conversational abilities.

Gemini Live could supercharge your Android Auto experience

If all those hints about a future Gemini Live integration weren't a decent indicator already, a function named GeminiLiveAssistantAction was spotted within some of the app's code, leaving little to the imagination. Since there are no visuals to detail how this new integration would work, we suspect the feature is still some distance away from rolling out widely.

Despite the tremendous promise of Gemini Live's capabilities, it still can't perform some of Google Assistant's functions. Nevertheless, the arrival of an advanced conversational chatbot is welcome news for Android Auto users, and Google can always bridge the gap with Assistant by adding missing features in future updates.

It will be interesting to see whether Google will bring the basic (and free) Gemini chatbot to Android Auto or only stick to the premium Gemini Live experience. Google charges $20/month for Gemini Live through a Gemini Advanced subscription. But owners of the Google Pixel 9 are an exception, with the company offering them a year's worth of Gemini Advanced at no cost.