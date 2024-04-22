Summary Google Gemini is making strides to enhance its user experience by introducing real-time responses to queries on Android.

The upcoming feature will bring a human touch to interactions with AI, making conversations feel more natural.

With constant improvements and new features in the works, Gemini aims to become the default AI chatbot for billions of users.

Gemini was rolled out as Google's response to OpenAI's ChatGPT. While Gemini still falls short in many aspects compared to OpenAI's product, Google has been constantly improving it during the past several months. Along the way, the service is in the queue to be added to Gmail and coming to Google Chrome for the desktop as well. However, the latest spotted feature for Gemini can enhance the AI chatbot's ability to reply to queries in real-time.

Reporting for PiunikaWeb, the well-known code hunter AssembleDebug discovered that Google developers are gearing up to add "Real-time responses" to Gemini. As you can probably figure out from the name, the feature can generate real-time responses to user's queries.

As Google's explanation for the toggle reads, "Responses will show in real-time while in progress." AssembleDebug was also able to manually activate the feature's toggle from Gemini's settings menu, indicating that the feature is getting close to landing on the stable app soon.

Google Gemini for Android will soon produce responses in real-time

In the current state of the Google Gemini app for Android, users need to wait a little bit before getting a full answer. Meanwhile, Gemini on the web can produce real-time responses, placing the web version one step ahead of the Android app. The ability to show a response in real time works great for some impatient users who want to get their answers without delay.

The introduction of real-time responses in Gemini not only saves time but also enhances the user experience. By making conversations with the AI chatbot feel more natural, it brings a human touch to interactive communications with AI. This update is a testament to Google's efforts to add a human element to its AI products.

Meanwhile, real-time responses weren't the only in-works feature for Google Gemini discovered by AssembleDebug. The code sleuth found a new "Use location from your device" toggle on the same Gemini settings page. As the name suggests, the feature would allow users to control Gemini's access to their location.

It remains to be seen when both features will be available in the stable version of the Gemini app for Android. However, given that development seems complete and kinks are ironed out, the wait shouldn't be too long.

After a rough launch and initial confusion, it seems like Gemini is now on the right track to catch up with the competition with ChatGPT. Relying on Android's massive user base, it won't be far-fetched to see Gemini soon become the default AI chatbot for billions of users worldwide.