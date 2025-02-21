Summary Gemini’s upload-and-analyze feature is now live for all free users on the web, Android, and iOS.

You can upload files from Google Drive or your device, with a limit of 10 files at a time.

Free users can’t upload spreadsheets or code files yet, and features like Deep Research, custom Gems, Saved Info, and Recall remain exclusive to Gemini Advanced.

Uploading files for analysis and summarization can take a basic chatbot to the next level, turning it into a much more powerful digital assistant. Gemini has had this trick up its sleeve since late last year, letting users pull insights, generate summaries, and even create charts. However, it was locked behind the $20/month Gemini Advanced subscription. For many, that price tag felt a bit steep for just one feature. Thankfully, Google promised last week that the upload-and-analyze feature would roll out to free users, and now it’s officially available to everyone.

Google announced in a post on X that Gemini’s document upload feature is now open to all users on the web, Android, and iOS (via 9to5Google). If you see the prompt "Upload files to get quick summaries and actionable insights" when launching Gemini, you’re good to go.

You can upload files from Google Drive or directly from your device, with a limit of 10 files at once. Paid Gemini subscribers still get the perk of handling up to one million tokens, though.

Some key features still require a Gemini Advanced subscription

Once you’ve uploaded a file, you can ask questions about its content or ask for summaries. But there’s a catch: free users can’t upload spreadsheets or code files—those are still just for Gemini Advanced subscribers, as 9to5Google pointed out. On top of that, features like Deep Research, custom Gems, Saved Info, and Recall are also locked behind the Advanced subscription.

Gemini can handle a wide range of file types for analysis. It works with plain text (TXT), source code (C, CPP, PY, JAVA, PHP, SQL, HTML), documents (DOC, DOCX, PDF, RTF, DOT, DOTX, HWP, HWPX, Google Docs), and spreadsheets (CSV, TSV, XLS, XLSX, Google Sheets).

Again, if you’re not a Gemini Advanced subscriber, this feature comes with a daily limit. Your usage is tracked and shown as a percentage of that quota. If you hit the cap, you’ll need to wait a few hours for it to reset before you can use it again.

You can upload files using the Android app or the web version at gemini.google.com. Just tap the ‘plus’ sign, and you’ll see the new ‘Files’ and ‘Drive’ options sitting right next to ‘Camera’ and ‘Gallery’.