Summary Google Gemini Extensions have been renamed "Apps," although the core functionality remains unchanged.

Separately, apps/extensions are now powered by the Gemini 2.0 Flash Thinking model for better reasoning capabilities and performance.

Google is also rolling out an update to the Sheets app on the web with new table formatting options.

Extensions in Google Gemini are a handy way to pull up relevant information from your favorite apps and services. Although there aren't a lot of extensions you can pick right now, the list includes the suite of Google Workspace apps, including Gmail, Docs, Sheets, and others, in addition to third-party offerings like WhatsApp and Spotify. If you've been trying to access the Extensions menu in the Google Gemini mobile or web apps over the past few days, you'll notice that the menu has been renamed to Apps. Google has now made this change official.

In its weekly Workspace Updates blog, the company noted how extensions in Gemini will be known as "apps." Google clarifies that this change will not affect the functionality, so it shouldn't impact end users too much. However, there will likely be some initial confusion when users can't locate Gemini extensions.

The change is live across Gemini on Android, iOS, and the web. It was first discovered earlier in the week by 9to5Google, so all we were waiting for was official confirmation from Google. A support page that previously mentioned extensions has also been updated to reflect the renaming.

As we know by now, Google is no stranger to name changes or rebrands. The AI assistant was initially known as Bard, only to be renamed Gemini in February last year.

Apps/Extensions are now powered by Gemini 2.0 Flash Thinking