Key Takeaways Google Gemini AI offers educational tools for college students, including customized practice quizzes.

The integration with OpenStax allows users to access textbook content easily and recommend learning materials.

Advanced users can benefit from uploading documents for study guides and accessing custom AI experts on any topic.

Knowledge is power, and having all the tools to give yourself the best education possible is immensely important. With the internet at our fingertips, there’s no limit to what we can learn about our world (and otherwise). There’s a ton of solid Android apps out there that make it easier to educate yourself, from learning how to code with Sololearn to figuring out how to gain a Perfect Ear for musical instruments. Google has obviously ventured into the deep end of the AI world with Gemini, which helps its users with a ton of tasks, such as editing text files. With the school year back in full swing, Google has announced numerous education-based tools to assist its Gemini users with learning.

Google announced its education tools on its Gemini blog, saying that these new tools help users study smarter with AI. These initiatives are aimed at students in college, not in high school, as users must be 18 or older to use these features. First, Gemini can access information from academic textbooks with the Rice University nonprofit, OpenStax. Instead of having to scour through a physical textbook to find answers to your questions or searching for exact keywords online, you can ask Gemini questions directly. Google states that the LLM will generate a “clear, concise explanation with complete links to relevant textbook content.” Related to Gemini’s OpenStax integration, users who want to get a deeper understanding of any topic with easy-to-understand videos, graphics, and real-life examples. If you ask Gemini to recommend learning materials, it will share online resources with you that are applicable to your question.

More ways to learn with Gemini

Have you ever wanted to quiz yourself before the actual test day comes? You can now ensure you are ready for the exam with custom, helpful practice quizzes that Gemini can generate on any topic. For Gemini Advanced users, there are more learning tools that will help even more. Users can upload up to 10 documents at a time — like a class syllabus or your homemade notes — and get brief study guides or broken-down key concepts from Gemini. Additionally, Advanced users have access to Gems, which act as custom AI experts on any topic. For new Pixel 9 Pro buyers, you can get a year of Gemini Advanced for free.

Gemini continues to be integrated across the entire Google ecosystem. Even YouTube has gotten its fair share of AI features; you can now ask Gemini to summarize YouTube videos. Google has always branched its tools out for education purposes, furthering its Classroom workspace. Going back to school and working within the Classroom ecosystem can be quite expensive, so finding the best back-to-school deals is paramount to success.